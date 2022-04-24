Elections in France, Macron was re-elected to the Elysée. “I have to thank all the French and the French that both in the first and second rounds gave me their confidence for a stronger Europe,” he said in his speech about him at the Champ-de-Mars, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. In the crowd many young people, while he resounds the hymn to joy like five years ago. “Many of our compatriots they voted for me to block the way to the far right and I have to thank them. I am grateful for their sense of duty and for their attachment to the Republic “.”I believe that we will also have to respond to the silence of those who have chosen to abstain“, he added.

“I am not the president of a part but of all and all French citizens,” he declared and then silenced the boos when he mentioned his challenger Marine Le Pen. “There is no boo about who has lost,” she said, stressing that it will be “his duty” to find an answer to the “anger” and “anger” of the people who did not vote for him.

“We will unleash creativity and innovation in our country and make France a great ecological nation,” he explains. “I will continue to work for a fairer society and for equality between women and men, we will have to be demanding and ambitious!”. “After five years of transformation and crisis, this day has arrived, April 24, and the majority of you have made a choice and confirmed me as president for the next five years” she underlines. “I have to thank the volunteers, the militants, my travel companions who have accompanied me in this effort from the beginning,” added Macron.

“We have a lot to do and the war in Ukraine is here to remind us that we are going through tragic times when France must bring its voice and the clarity of its choices and build its strength in all areas and we will do it “.