The predictions came true and the Competition Commission of the European Union decided to approve the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoftshowing that the plot of this novel has not come to an end and events will continue to happen in the coming months.

Said authority found no elements to block the multimillion-dollar transaction and limited itself to recommending that the Redmond technology giant should expand the intellectual properties of Activision in the cloud as it has started to do with gear 5 who has arrived at the service GeForce NOW from Nvidia.

Likewise, the European organization reaffirmed that there is no evidence where PlayStation not lose out with this maneuver, but it will foster greater competitiveness and greater access on multiple devices to large-scale intellectual properties, including the saga call of duty.

After the verdict issued by the European Community, the much-cited commercial attempt has reached approval in 37 countriesleaving in question the verdict of the UK Markets and Competition Authority (CMA), since the market volume of the nations that are part of the block of the old continent is much more robust than that present in English lands.

As has been commented in previous columns on this topic, Microsoft has decided to appeal the decision of the CMA, anticipating that the litigation is influenced by political and economic pressures that go beyond the legal performance of the lawyer. Daniel Beard KCwhom the house that owns Xbox has hired for this purpose.

The position of the Competition Commission of the European Union sets a precedent, making it clear that the CMA’s position has been weakened, so the latter will try to defend its arguments from an approach based on its ego and inflexibility, rather than on the eventual understanding of free competition.

In parallel, the victory that Microsoft has obtained in European lands will serve as a determining factor for the legal disputes that will not only take place in the United Kingdom but also in the United States of America, where the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) pleaded incompetent and referred this case directly to court.

Although there is still a long way to go before the company founded by Bill Gates made the largest purchase in its history, it is a reality that this problem has taken a different course week by week and gradually, the scenarios where various antitrust specialists argued that in litigation it will be feasible to achieve victory begin to clarify.