The event “From the pandemic to the new normal, between Covid and Long Covid”, organized by HC Training, was held in Rome, at the Adnkronos Information Building. Three years after the explosion of the pandemic, the information system has reached a high level of saturation with respect to the Covid theme, despite the fact that medical-scientific studies and research are still ongoing. The objective of the event, dedicated to journalists and professionals in the world of information, was to clarify the most recent developments in research in the clinical and scientific fields, focusing on the current reality of Covid and on the long-term consequences of the pathology, the so-called Long Covid.