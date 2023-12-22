Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the European Union delegation to Lebanon announced that the European bloc has allocated more than 205 million euros to cover a number of “priority areas” to support Lebanon’s stability and recovery. The mission said in a statement that the European Union affirms its support for the people of Lebanon, explaining that “as a first priority, the European Union will continue to support Lebanon to strengthen border management by providing financial and technical assistance in line with international standards.”

He added that the European Union will help implement financial policy and public finance management procedures in Lebanon that would raise public revenues and improve economic conditions in Lebanon by activating the International Monetary Fund program.

He pointed out that Lebanese public institutions will be supported to enhance governance, accountability and transparency in managing public affairs and providing basic services to the population, especially improving the management of the water sector, in addition to encouraging small and medium-sized enterprises to invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The statement stressed that the European Union will help support the capabilities of public institutions to hold “fair, transparent and comprehensive elections within the constitutional deadlines and support initiatives aimed at establishing a strong and vibrant civil society.”

He stressed the continuation of providing the necessary support in the education, social protection and water sectors to enhance the ability of local authorities to provide services in a sustainable manner.

For her part, the European Union Ambassador to Lebanon, Sandra de Waal, said at the conclusion of the statement that “Lebanon needs more than ever good governance and strong state institutions that are effective, transparent and accountable to its citizens,” reiterating the European bloc’s commitment to supporting Lebanon in strengthening State institutions and modernization of public administration.