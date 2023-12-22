Berlin (agencies)

The German railway company Deutsche Bahn said that a number of long-distance train services throughout Germany will be postponed or canceled due to damage caused by the storms.

Railway lines in the north were particularly damaged.

The company added that passengers, who had to postpone a flight scheduled for yesterday and yesterday, due to the storms sweeping the country, can use their ticket at a later time.

A storm, called “Zoltan,” is sweeping northern Germany, accompanied by strong winds and heavy rain.

The German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency expected strong winds on the German North Sea coast and Hamburg.

In the Hamburg Elbe region, police warned of a strong storm.

The agency stated that the water level will then rise to about three meters above the average high tide. Police called on people to avoid the affected area.

Experts from the agency also expected a strong storm to hit the coast of East Frisia and the Weser region.

Tide heights there are expected to range between 2.5 meters and 3 metres, above average level.