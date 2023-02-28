An official in the European Union said today, Tuesday, that the European Parliament decided to ban the “TikTok” application for short videos on the phones of its employees for security reasons, thus becoming the latest institution in the bloc to take this step.
The ban will also apply to special devices connected to the European Parliament’s email and other networks, the official said, adding that the decision is expected to be announced soon.
Last week, the European Commission and the Council of the European Union also banned TikTok on employees’ phones, underscoring growing concerns about the app owned by Chinese company ByteDance.
Beijing repeatedly denies any such security concerns with using the app.
It has previously banned TikTok on government-owned devices used by US Senate staff. Canada took a similar decision on Monday, and India banned the app.
