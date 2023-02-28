SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – GPA had a drop in gross margin in the last three months of last year, but expects to start seeing a recovery from the first quarter of this year, relying on a combination of efforts that includes reducing inventories after the change from the company’s focus to “premium” supermarkets and proximity stores.

The company saw the gross margin fall 2.5 percentage points in the main retail period, to 24.3% in adjusted terms, while considering only the operations in Brazil the fall was 4.5 points, to 22.3%, according to results released the night before. The rival Carrefour Brasil had a growth of 3.4 points in the gross margin of the period in its retail operations, to 26.6%.

GPA shares retreated 9.5% this Tuesday on the São Paulo stock exchange, leading the Ibovespa losses at 12:27.

“What can be expected for 2023 is a gradual resumption of improvement (in gross margin) compared to the fourth quarter”, said the chief executive of GPA, Marcelo Pimentel, in a conference with analysts.

“We expect to see an improvement in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter’s gross margin”, he added.

According to him, GPA is renegotiating contracts with suppliers, adjusting product categories with an emphasis on perishables, which bring better margins, and is also adjusting the logistics network to reduce costs and focusing on reducing inventory days, with an eye on an improvement in flow Of box. In 2022, GPA consumed 216 million reais of cash in operating activities compared to a generation of 2.73 billion in 2021.

The leverage, which the CFO, Guillaume Gras, stated that it follows with a reduction target until the end of this year, ended 2022 at 2.3 times compared to 0.6 times net debt over adjusted Ebitda in 2021.

For the reduction of leverage, Gras cited among the company’s initiatives the reduction of 3 to 5 days in the level of inventories and monetization of tax credits that currently add up to 3.9 billion reais. In addition, there are “initiatives to sell non-core assets, mainly real estate and non-strategic businesses such as (fuel) stations”.

Gras, however, said during the conference with analysts that the leverage of the first quarter should still present high, given the seasonal effect of payment of suppliers related to the merchandise of the fourth quarter.

Asked whether GPA is evaluating any new store models after years of implementing the so-called “G7” model in its establishments, Pimentel said he does not want to take the company’s focus away from making the necessary adjustments to the current model and improving its results.

The executive stated that GPA has a goal of implementing the G7 in 100% of its stores by the end of this year, after reaching a level of 60% in the fourth quarter. According to him, the development of a new model “is not necessary for now”.

For the Easter period, important for the national food retailer, Pimentel said that the company obtained an “extra volume” of products from suppliers and that for the first time GPA will “test” to emphasize seasonal products in stores of proximity. “We didn’t do it before for reasons of physical space, but we believe that we have opportunities this year”, he commented.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)