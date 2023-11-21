He europarliament calls for an end to aid for fossil fuels “as soon as possible and by 2025 at the latest” and that the objectives of triple renewable capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030 are part of the European position in the COP28.

With 462 votes in favor, 134 against and 30 abstentions, MEPs adopted in plenary session the resolution on COP28, the UN climate summit that will take place in Dubai and in which countries are called to respond to the gap between commitments and the emissions reductions needed to contain warming.

In the resolution, the European Parliament defends a “tangible phase-out” of fossil fuels and not a “reduction”, as proposed by other negotiating blocs at climate summits and as reflected in the text agreed upon at COP27 in Sharm el Sheikh (Egypt), in November 2022.

Likewise, it calls for stopping all new investments in the extraction of fossil fuels in order to meet the goal of the Paris Agreement of preventing the increase in the planet’s average temperature from exceeding one and a half degrees compared to pre-industrial levels.

“The United States and China are not really taking the lead role. We must also build bridges to the Global South and assume full responsibility for historical emissions and address the problems of loss and damage,” Greens MEP Pär Holmgren told EFE.

Holmgren has insisted that fossil fuels must be definitively left behind, and not just reduced, and has welcomed the fact that the European Parliament’s position is “ambitious” in demanding a reinforcement of climate commitments and an increase in climate financing to developing countries. development.

For his part, the head of the European Parliament delegation at COP28, the popular Peter Liese, has pointed out that the EU finances “much more” than its share “per capita” and, thus, the problem is not in the EU, but “we have to unite with the least developed countries and small island states to put pressure on those who have not lived up to their responsibility,” he added.

The MEP has highlighted the difference between these developing countries, more vulnerable to the climate crisis, and industrialized countries such as China or Saudi Arabia, to assert that “the focus” should be on the former.

Likewise, he appreciated that Parliament has raised the ambition of the EU’s climate objectives, which has gone from a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 to 57%, although he regretted that this does not mean that “that is the commitment determined at EU national level”.

“But we are one of the parts of the world that not only has an ambitious goal, but also has a plan to achieve it,” he added, “and that should be our message, that it is possible, that we already have the legislation, and that they follow us.”

The Ministers of the Environment of Latin America and the Caribbean reached a consensus in Panama to bring a common proposal on six topics to the COP28 conference.

The text also focuses on the restoration and protection of biodiversity and calls for a “significant” reduction in climate impact and methane emissions from sectors such as aviation, agriculture, defense and maritime transport.

From the Climate Action Network (CAN) in Europe, a group of 180 environmental organizations, they have celebrated the resolution, especially in the call to end fossil fuels and subsidies for these responsible energies of the climate crisis, as well as paralyzing extractions, as reflected in a statement.

They have also highlighted the request of MEPs that the Loss and Damage Fund be launched at COP28 “with significant participation from civil society and communities, ensuring its adequate capitalization through new, additional and predictable financing”, grants which must be independent of humanitarian aid.

“We urge European governments and the European Commission to align with these key demands during their negotiations at COP28 and to partner with other countries to achieve these results,” said CAN Europe Director Chiara Martinelli.

EFE

