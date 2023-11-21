Home page politics

The Jusos want a basic inheritance of 60,000 euros for everyone aged 18 and over. Ironically, this is a neoliberal idea, says an expert – and warns of a fundamental error.

Berlin – There was always that one uncle and aunt who used to nonchalantly give you a fifty with a handshake on your birthday. If the Jusos have their way, the state will be this uncle in the future. And he has a very big hand: Every person in Germany should receive 60,000 eurosas soon as he has reached the age of 18. Basic heritage is the name of the construct that the SPD-Demands young talent. The Jusos said that we finally need a consistent redistribution from top to bottom. Not a bad idea at all, says David Stadelmann, professor of economics at the University of Bayreuth: “So you can at least discuss: How can we finance this? Is it even worth it to us?” But that only works under one condition.

Expert on the basic inheritance of the Jusos for everyone aged 18 and over: More feasible than a basic income

In fact, Stadelmann had already formulated a similar principle years ago when the so-called unconditional basic income was being discussed. From his point of view, a basic inheritance as starting capital is more feasible than an unconditional monthly basic income: “Because you can capitalize it and pawn it at a bank. Anyone who then gets into debt will need help from the state again.” This doesn’t work in this form with a one-off start-up capital – and it can be calculated more clearly how expensive that will be: “This is much more transparent than an ongoing basic income.”

The Jusos concept envisages an unconditional payout of 60,000 euros to everyone who has reached the age of 18 and has their main residence in Germany, regardless of their residence status. Stadelmann doesn’t find this unproblematic, because in extreme cases it could mean that anyone from abroad can move their main residence to Germany at short notice and collect their basic inheritance. The same would apply to refugees, for example. “You would have to clearly define who gets what,” says Stadelmann.

The financial viability of Juso-Grunderbe is met with skepticism

The economist considers financial viability to be the biggest problem. At the time, Stadelmann had suggested an amount of 30,000 euros in his thought experiment – twice the amount would be critical. The Jusos expect a financial outlay of around 45 billion euros per year. This is to be financed through a tax reform: after an allowance of one million euros, the Jusos are demanding an inheritance tax of ten percent. The tax rate should then increase gradually: from the ninth million, a top tax rate of 90 percent should apply. Stadelmann is skeptical: “Some want to finance climate transformation, others want to finance a basic income. It’s not all going to work out.”

In fact, the plan carries a risk and the costs would be enormous. There is no room for maneuver when it comes to unforeseen expenses – the state has few areas in which it can save money. “If you want such a basic inheritance, you should limit the risk. Under no circumstances should you do this throughout Germany, but rather try it out first. For example in a federal state or even at district level,” says Stadelmann.

The idea of ​​the SPD Young Socialists is “basically ur-neoliberal”

And one basic requirement is essential: in order to be able to finance the basic inheritance sustainably, the recipients would have to accept cuts elsewhere. “Anyone who receives a basic inheritance should no longer be entitled to student loans or similar benefits, but rather finance their training or studies themselves,” says the expert. “You then save on bureaucracy and you can partially finance the structure.”

A certain irony: the Young Socialists’ proposal only has a left-wing tinge at first glance. “This idea is basically ur-neoliberal, which of course doesn’t have to bother the Jusos at all,” explains Stadelmann. US economist Milton Friedmann had brought a negative income tax into play decades ago, which in principle is a variant of the basic income. “Socialists like Michel Foucault castigated this as neoliberalism and argued that it shirked the state’s responsibility,” said Stadelmann. Friedman later abandoned his idea, says the expert: “Because he saw that it would be far too expensive.” (pen)