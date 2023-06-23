Governor Starovoit reported on the air defense system in Kursk that worked again

The air defense system (air defense) again worked in Kursk. about it in his Telegram-the channel said the governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit.

“The air defense system worked again in the sky of Kursk,” the head of the region wrote.

In Kursk on the night of Friday, June 23, there was another explosion. Local residents reported sound from the airfield.

On the evening of June 22, explosions occurred in Kursk. Sirens are heard in some areas of the city. Later, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, reported a drone shot down over Kursk. The moment of his destruction was caught on video.

In the border regions of Russia – in the Crimea, Sevastopol, Krasnodar Territory, as well as the Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions – a medium-level response regime is in effect.