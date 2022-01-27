European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union is discussing all possible sanctions against Russia in the event of its invasion of Ukraine. She announced this on air. CNN.

According to her, the EU is considering all options for restrictions. In particular, Ursula von der Leyen allowed Russia to disconnect from the SWIFT international payment system and impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2. The head of the European Commission warned that large-scale consequences await Moscow in the event of aggression against Kiev.

Earlier, the European Central Bank (ECB) asked European banks for reports on their readiness to impose sanctions against Russia. The ECB warned creditors represented in Russia of the need to prepare for the introduction of international sanctions in the event that “Moscow attacks Ukraine.”