In view of its economic growth in recent years, it leaves the group of communities below 75% of GDP per inhabitant
The Region of Murcia will no longer be able to benefit from the higher level of aid authorized by the EU for investments by large companies, but it is for a good reason: the economic improvement of recent years has allowed it to leave the group of most disadvantaged regions.
The decision was adopted by the European Commission on March 17
#takes #Region #caboose #disadvantaged #autonomies
Leave a Reply