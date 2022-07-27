A moment from yesterday’s meeting of the Fiscal and Financial Policy Council, with the head of Economy and Finance of the Region, Luis Alberto Marín –third from the right–. / EP

The Region of Murcia will no longer be able to benefit from the higher level of aid authorized by the EU for investments by large companies, but it is for a good reason: the economic improvement of recent years has allowed it to leave the group of most disadvantaged regions.

The decision was adopted by the European Commission on March 17