A high-quality match that was experienced in the semi-finals between Germany and France. Both teams put up an intense game, with the Germans trying to dominate the game and the galas waiting to go on the counterattack. The excitement of the first half came in the last five minutes.
Alexandra Popp opened the can in the 40th minute by getting ahead of Eve Périsset inside the area and going full force into the heart of the area. The shot was strong and dry, unstoppable for Mangning. But it didn’t take long for the French to level the scoreboard at Stadium MK. Kadidiatou Diani’s long shot hit the right post and bounced off the body of Merle Frohms, giving France the confidence they needed to face the second half in the best possible way.
The second half started with the Germans threatening first, but that was the little we could see of them until the seventieth minute. Corinne Diacre’s hit twice hard, but the second half ended the way it started. The German striker Popp scored again in a goal where she entered the shot again in the center of the area like Carles Puyol himself. Four games in a row scoring to close his tally of six goals. It was again the Wolfsburg winger, Svenja Huth returned to put the ball that the German killer finished off. France tried to force extra time by all means, but the runs to the baseline and the long shots did not help. The defense of the selection led by Vos-Tecklenburg was always well positioned. Sunday’s final will be between England and Germany and not only will the title be at stake. Popp and England striker Beth Mead will be looking to be the tournament’s top scorer.
#Germany #play #England #final #Womens #Euro
