How we can talk about “United Europe” remains increasingly a mystery: all countries are celebrating the triumph of electric sales except Italy. In England – now outside the EU – the prime minister launches a series of “motor-saving” regulations, mitigating the green pressure, while France is preparing to crack down on emissions and weight of ‘thermal’ cars, with a total amount of ” malus” which can reach up to 60 thousand euros.

In short, while everyone is looking at the useless goal of 2035 (even before that date all car manufacturers will stop selling diesel or petrol cars), each country does as it pleases. The last example, we were saying, is the most sensational: the French government – which has not changed the roadmap towards stopping the approval of vehicles with emissions other than zero – is preparing to destroy traditional cars with petrol and diesel engines.

“Destroy” is not used randomly: judge for yourself. A new ‘malus’ – i.e. a taxation based on the weight of new petrol or diesel vehicles with a mass exceeding 1,800 kg – was introduced on 1 January 2022, but for next year the Government has decided to lower the ‘exemption’ threshold ‘ from the mass in running order tax (Tmom) to 1,600 kg. Furthermore, upon exceeding this weight the tax will be progressive: from 1,600 to 1,799 kg 10 euros for each kg over the limit; from 1,800 to 1,899 kg 15 euros; from 1,900 to 1,999 kg 20 euros; from 2,000 to 2,100 kg 25 euros and over 2,100 kg 30 euros.

But that’s not all: from 1 January 2025, plug-in hybrid vehicles that have been saved will also be taxed based on their mass in running order. Those with a range of more than 50 km will be entitled to a reduction. In this case it will be possible to remove 200 kg from the weight within the limit of 15% of this same value.

Let’s translate it into “fine”: taking for example a 2,000 kg plug-in hybrid SUV – with more than 50 kg of electric autonomy – the owner will be able to have a deductible of 200 kg. Its weight will therefore be 1,800 kg, which corresponds to a 3,000 euro surtax. But the penalty on weight can be combined with that on CO2 (the tax for which will start from 118 g/km of CO2 and up) but – with great liberality – the French Government has established that this sum cannot exceed the ‘malus’ ceiling for CO2, set at 60 thousand euros increased compared to the limit of 50 thousand euros in 2023.

Iron fist arrived three months after the presentation of the finance law for 2024, justified by the framework of the Government’s energy sobriety plan, which also encourages the practice of car pooling and other measures to make driving more eco-friendly.