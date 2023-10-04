The Standard & Poor’s Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index, adjusted for seasonal factors, jumped to 56.7 points in September from 55.0 in August, well above the 50.0 level that indicates growth in activity.

The survey showed that the main driver of the index was the strong recovery in new businesses, with the new orders sub-index rising to 64.7 from 57.6 in the previous month, recording the fastest rate of increase since June 2019.

David Owen, an economist at Standard & Poor’s Global Market Intelligence, said the increase in new business is supported by companies gaining new customers domestically and in export markets.

The production sub-index indicated a continued strong expansion in activity, rising to 62.8 in September from 61.9 in the previous month, thanks to an increase in new orders, ongoing projects and new marketing, the survey said.

The survey also showed that business confidence for the coming year improved in September, which is related to continued strong demand and new customers.