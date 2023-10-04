Olatz Hernandez Correspondent. Brussels Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 3:15 p.m.



This Wednesday, European countries reached an agreement to unblock the Migration and Asylum Pact. After years of negotiation, last week the Twenty-Seven came close to reaching a “political agreement”, after Germany’s change of position. And today, finally, the European ambassadors have managed to overcome the concerns of Italy, the country most affected by migratory pressure.

The agreement comes on the eve of the leaders’ summit in Grenada and just one day after Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland announced that they will strengthen their border controls with Slovakia due to the increase in irregular arrivals through this country. After months of hard work, the Spanish Presidency of the European Council has managed to translate the “firm political will” of the Member States into a de facto agreement.

The regulation agreed on this Wednesday is the crisis management mechanism, which establishes solidarity measures such as economic compensation and reception quotas in case of mass arrivals to the bloc. The adoption of a position on this issue by the Twenty-seven makes it possible to unblock the negotiation with the European Parliament regarding the migration pact.