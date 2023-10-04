Gerard Piqué cannot give papaya. every comment he makes in public, especially since his separation from the Colombian Shakira and his relationship with Clara Chía Marti is a source of controversy.

Piqué does not agree to interviews, but he is very active with his statements on Twitter, as he usually makes live appearances to debate issues of the Kings League.

Another Piqué controversy

In one of the last live shows he had with his friends, Piqué released another ‘pearl’ that has caused a lot of talk on social networks.

After one of those attending the meeting told the former soccer player that Ferrán Corominas (Ultimate Móstoles player) had sent a message to the chat and that he had advised him in an ironic and funny tone to ”quit the joints”, Piqué responded openly: “Tell him that sometimes they’re not bad at all.”

Immediately, Piqué’s teammates began to flatly deny his claim. ”No, no, no”, ”We don’t agree,” they said. ”Delete this from the live stream,” they added in a funny tone.

While the Colombian Shakira is the big star, in Spain there is talk of Gerard Piqué’s new visit to his children in Miami, but this time it was not long.

It was known that he spent some days with Sasha and Milanbut not those indicated by the agreement they reached last December.

In the Sonsoles program it has been said that “Piqué arrived in Miami on Friday, he was with his children in a hotel, but not for the agreed 10 days,”

“He took a flight back to Barcelona. He comes to see his children three days a month,” said Paulina Rubio’s ex, the program’s correspondent in the United States.

SPORTS

