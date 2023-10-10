The writer, painter and cultural promoter Guillermina Sánchez Oró presents today in collaboration with the Cajamurcia Foundation at 7:00 p.m. a tribute to the writer Federico García Lorca. Spanish playwright, poet and prose writer of the generation of ’27, he is one of the most influential and popular authors of Spanish literature of the 20th century.

«I usually work in different places related to culture, and this year I am organizing a tribute to the legendary García Lorca in the Culture Classroom of the Cajamurcia Foundation. Apart from being an extraordinary poet, he is an artist who touches people a lot,” he explains.

This event will take place today at Gran Vía de Murcia, nº 23, with free entry until capacity is reached. And poets and rhapsodes such as Antonio de Béjar, Pedro Antonio Martínez Antolinos, Alberto Pinazo Hernández, Maribel Lisón, Juan Manuel López Nicolás, Rosa Raya, Santi Tomás, Carmen Pérez, Pepe Haro and the organizer of the event, Guillermina Sánchez Oró, will participate. «Blanca Herreros Albero, a very talented flamenco, will also participate. I think she has a promising future. In addition, artists from various disciplines come, since I like to give possibilities to everyone,” she adds.

This tribute will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will end at 9:00 p.m. A video of Lorca’s life, created by Alberto Pinazo, from when he was little, will be shown. This video will be accompanied by flamenco music. “It is a beautiful melody, closely linked to the poet, since he was from Granada, and he liked it,” says Oró.

«After the video we will observe a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the misfortune experienced in the Atalayas nightclubs. A gesture of solidarity, it is horrible and has touched us very closely. And then we will begin with the performances, a series of poets will begin, and then there will be a flamenco act with a piece linked to Lorca », he anticipates.