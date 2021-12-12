The volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma, which has not stopped for 85 days, has become the longest in the island’s history.

The level of activity of the as-yet-unnamed volcano in Camber Vieja has slowed slightly, but scientists have been unable to predict when it will eventually end.

“The indications are that there is a slowdown, and the best news is that there is stability,” the island’s local council head, Mariano Hernandez Zapata, told RTV state television.

RTV reported that the volcano has disrupted life on the island, which is part of the Spanish Canary Islands, for nearly three months, destroying about 2,900 buildings. About seven thousand people were forced to leave their homes. Damage is estimated at more than 900 million euros ($1018 million).

The eruption had a severe impact on banana cultivation, a major sector of the population in which about 85,000 people work, directly or indirectly. The volcano destroyed about 225 hectares, and other areas were severely affected, according to El Pais newspaper. Tourism, another important source of income, was also severely affected.

The eruption of the Tehuia volcano, which lasted 84 days in 1585, was considered the longest lasting in La Palma.