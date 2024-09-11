16 years after its first broadcast, The Rose of Guadalupe remains one of the most popular programs on Mexican television. Known for its stories based on current issues, this Televisa program has managed to stay in the public’s taste by dealing with social, family and personal issues, always with a touch of hope and faith. However, its most recent episode has caused a stir, inspired by the media relationship between the artists Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilarwhich has unleashed a wave of comments and memes on social media.

The episode, titled “Fan of his relationship,” addresses the story of a young woman obsessed with her friend’s love affair, which some fans have interpreted as a clear reference to the relationship that Nodal had with the Argentine singer. Cazzubefore starting his romance with Angela AguilarThis approach has divided opinions among viewers, who have reacted with various criticisms and jokes on social media.

What is the chapter of La Rosa de Guadalupe inspired by Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar about?

The chapter “Fan of their relationship” presents Angelicaa 17-year-old teenager whose obsession with her friend’s love relationship Tristan and his girlfriend July begins to generate tensions. Throughout the episode, Angelica becomes a kind of “number one admirer” of the couple, which causes discomfort in the lovers. This plot has similarities with the real life of Christian Nodal, Angela Aguilar and Cazzu.

In several scenes, iconic poses and moments of the Nodal-Cazzu couple are recreated and shared on social media, which did not go unnoticed by fans. The episode’s story also includes an unplanned pregnancy, something that did not happen in real life, but has been used in the plot to generate more drama. In the show, Tristán impregnates Juli and then decides to break off the relationship, causing more problems for the characters.

The “love triangle” between Nodal, Aguilar and Cazzu gave much to talk about. Photo: compositionLR

How was the public’s reaction to this episode of La Rosa de Guadalupe?

The audience’s response was not long in coming, especially through social networks such as Twitter and Instagramwhere users began sharing memes and comments about the clear references to the artists Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar. Not only did netizens point out the similarities between the show’s characters and the singers, but they also echoed the controversy surrounding Nodal’s relationship with his ex-partner. Cazzu.

The hashtag #TheRoseOfGuadalupe The show quickly became a trending topic, with several users saying that the show had taken its attempt to reflect the real lives of celebrities too far. Some called it opportunistic, while others found it funny that the production dared to touch on such recent and talked-about topics in the world of entertainment.

Memes about the episode were the order of the day. Photo: screenshot

Have Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar spoken out about this?

So far, neither Christian Nodal neither Angela Aguilar have officially commented on the episode of The Rose of Guadalupe which, for many, is clearly inspired by their relationship. However, the Televisa production seems to have taken certain aspects of their personal history to build the plot, something that has generated speculation about how the singers might react.

For its part, CazzuNodal’s ex-partner, has not commented on the episode either, despite some elements of the plot referring to her past relationship with the Mexican regional music singer. The Argentine artist, who at one time shared several posts with Nodal, has chosen to stay out of the controversy, focusing on her musical career after the public breakup with the singer.

Who is Cazzu?

Cazzuwhose real name is Juliet Emilia Cazzuchelliis an Argentine singer and songwriter born on December 16, 1993. She has excelled in the Latin trap genre, gaining recognition for her unique style that mixes elements of rap, reggaeton, and urban music. Cazzu has been instrumental in the expansion of trap in Latin America, collaborating with renowned artists such as Bad Bunny, Khea, and Duki. Her debut album, Evil$, Released in 2017, it positioned her as one of the most important emerging figures on the music scene.

Beyond her musical career, Cazzu has been in the news for her relationship with the Mexican singer Christian Nodalwith whom she had a much-talked-about romance in the media. Although the relationship ended in 2024, her relationship with Nodal attracted public attention, especially due to the popularity of both artists. Cazzu remains focused on her artistic career, where she continues to reap success and expand her influence in the world of urban music.