The Spanish Super Champion had no mercy in Montjuic: Barça thrashed Betis this Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, in a match in which they gave a real football recital to feast on Lamine Yamal as a big star.

It was the Blaugrana team’s first game of the year at home. And he arrived with the Spanish Super Cup trophy under his arm to offer it to his fans, including the Betic corridor when he took the field. Everything was an incentive for Barcelona to come out on top. This is how it was: It didn’t take him even four minutes to make the first one..

In a choral move, one of those that make up the Barça DNA, with Pedri as orchestra director and Dani Olmo as assistant, in his first ownership after the mess with his registration, Gavi opened the can. He celebrated the one at Los Palacios very measuredly and immediately apologized to the Betic fans who had traveled to Barcelona for the occasion, before returning to address his team. kissing the shield.

Barcelona did not stop its ambition there, responding with impetus to each loss of the ball in search of a second goal that would give it peace of mind. And in those, Dani Olmo had up to three: a shot from the penalty spot, a high shot and a ball crashed into the post. It was not the Spanish midfielder’s day facing goal, but he did not need it to shine on the Montjuic grass.

Meanwhile, Betis was still dazed trying to find a loophole in the well-defined scheme of Flick’s team. He didn’t find it. Then the bad news began to accumulate: Aitor Ruibal left injured – Sabaly came on in his place – to his ankle after deflecting a cross into a corner and five minutes later Jules Koundé scored the second to put the ball in the balance. A great goal from the Frenchman, who crossed a volley, after a genius from the Spanish, which put him a chipped ball into the area so that I just had to burst it.

The best minutes of Betis They did not arrive until the stoppage of the first half: Isco appeared to put a magical ball from the baseline into the small area, but Vitor Roque did not arrive. A moment later, in an identical play, Iñaki Peña dressed as a hero to take a shot at point-blank range Tigrinho that could have changed the course of the gamebut he didn’t do it, because, right after, Barça scored the third.

Once again the Lamine-Koundé connection bore fruit: the forward projected the winger, who unleashed a whip to pierce Vieites’ goal again, although he did not get on the scoreboard due to a millimeter offside.

The Blaugrana team fell into that trap again upon returning from the locker room, this time with Lamine Yamal as the scorer. Yes indeed, once he made the third, Flick’s team did not forgive again. It didn’t take long, because shortly after the young culé winger directed a very dangerous counter that Raphinha finishedtaking advantage of the fact that the Betic goal and defense were out of position after trying to stop Lamine.

The pearl of La Masía continued to persist, but before he found the Ferran Torres prizein the first ball he touched after jumping onto the field: a cross into the area that he finished at the near post. The fifth for Barça, the one that completed the second hand of the culés in three days, was indeed from Laminewho beat Vieites from above in the heads-up. The Spaniard had to wait for confirmation from the VAR to celebrate, because the assistant on the pitch overruled it, but the VAR confirmed it.

Before the final whistle was heard in Montjuic, Koundé gave Betis the winning goal with a stomp on Jesús Rodríguez in the area. Vitor Roque launched, who scored despite the fact that it was centered and Iñaki Peña guessed his intention. Barça is in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.