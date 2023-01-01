“The Addams family” came renewed to Netflix with “Merlina”the program starring Jenna Ortega. After its premiere, the production became a success and surpassed even “Stranger things” as the most watched English-language television series on streaming. Of course, this has not only remained in statistics, because now the artist has entered the competition for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

With so much recognition and popularity, will the big red N have paid its star a good salary? Recent reports have revealed how much Ortega would have earned for giving life to the youngest of the Addams.

“Merlina”, starring Jenna Ortega, is a hit on Netflix. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/@jennaortega/Netflix

Jenna Ortega’s salary for “Merlina”

At this point, it is important to clarify that Netflix It does not usually make public the salaries it allocates to the cast of its original productions. Even so, there are certain reports that shed light on the payments that stars receive, especially from the most famous productions.

For example, in 2018, Deadline revealed that the actors of “Stranger Things 3” earned an average of $250,000 per episode, a total close to $2 million for the entire season. In such a context, Cosmopolitan magazine comments that Ortega would have received a somewhat higher salary, but similar to the one mentioned.

In fact, the actress may have improved her negotiation with streaming because, unlike the “Stranger Things” leads (who weren’t very well known before appearing on the series), Jenna has famous credits throughout her career. , such as the popular “Caught in the Middle” from Disney, the acclaimed “X” from studio A24 and more.

Jenna Ortega, actress who plays Wednesday in the series “Merlina”, is only 20 years old and is one of the most popular artists of the moment. Photo: Composition/Netflix

Why is Merlina called Wednesday?

If you live in Latin America, you probably know the youngest of the Addams as Merlina, very different from her original name: Wednesday, translated in Spain as Wednesday. Why is there this distinction?

Due to the fact that the programs were massified in another way in past decades, the dubbing was not as unified as it is now. With this in mind, the IGN portal explains that there was more freedom when naming the characters, so it was normal to change them depending on the country.