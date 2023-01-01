The crime dates back to last November, when four students from the University of Idaho were killed, in a gruesome way, inside a shared house near the university campus.

The victims are university students, 3 girls and a young man, who were living together in the house located in the city of “Moscow” in the US state of Idaho, and their ages ranged between 20 and 21 years.

The house also had two young women, who were not murdered, who slept on the first floor, while their friends were butchered on the second and third floors.

One of the girls woke up in the morning to find the bodies of her friends, so she informed the police, and the strange mystery began.

A few days ago, the US police announced that they had arrested a young man accused of committing the crime, in the faraway state of Pennsylvania.

Who is accused?

The accused is Brian Koberger, 28, a doctoral student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology, at Washington State University, very close to the University of Idaho (16 km).

Brian was arrested while he was spending the holidays at his family’s home in Pennsylvania, and the main evidence for his arrest was his white car, which was seen outside the victims’ home at the time of the crime.

motivation

The biggest mystery baffling those following the case is the absence of a clear motive. Brian was a doctoral student at another university, and he had nothing to do with the victims, and he was 8 years older than them.

The second mystery is the murder weapon, which has not been found yet, and is believed to be a small knife.

Strange details

Also, among the strange details, is the police announcement that the killer entered the house at dawn “with the intention of committing the murder,” and the decision was not sudden, because of a specific situation or a special state of anger.

Also, the crime was committed while the victims were sleeping in their beds, and the two sleeping young women on the first floor were not killed, a decision that is not understood until now.

Brian is weird

American sources such as the “New York Post” began to move to know the personality of the accused Brian Koberger, and revealed some of the details of his suspicious life.

The first story, it belongs to the owner of a bar that Brian used to frequent. The owner of the bar confirmed that Brian comes alone and sits alone, and he makes suspicious comments to the girls and workers in the place, such as his attempts to find out when they finish work.

The bar owner confronts Brian and tells him not to harass the girls, so Brian decides to stop going there.

The first story belongs to his colleague at the university, who said that Brian is “confident of himself, but he is an eccentric,” noting that he was always trying to blend in with the group, but he is an eccentric with his comments and behavior, which did not make him a very popular person.

Brian’s trial will begin on Tuesday, while the American media continues to reveal the details of the baffling crime, which killed 4 students for no apparent reason.