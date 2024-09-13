Annapurna Interactive partnered with Remedy to work on Control 2 and also in the production of the television version of Alan WakeBut now it turns out that the entire team of 25 people has just resigned, leaving this company technically empty.

This information was reported by Jason Schreier of Bloomberg who stated that negotiations between Annapurna executives were not yielding the results they were seeking.

The idea was for the video game division of this company to operate as a completely separate entity. Since no agreement was reached, both the division leaders and the rest of the company’s team decided to abandon the ship.

“All 25 members of the Annapurna Interactive team have collectively resigned. This was one of the most difficult decisions we have had to make and we do not take this action lightly.“, declared the group that has just left the aforementioned company.

Now, a former Epic Games executive – Hector Sanchez – will be the new leader within this group that is now technically empty and will have to be put together again. Likewise, the agreement with Remedy remains in place.

What will happen to Annapurna?

What remains of Anapurna Interactive has stated that they will fulfill all their commitments to their partners, which means that game development projects coming in the next months or years will continue, but now under a new team.

“Our top priority is to continue supporting our developer and publisher partners during this transition,” said Megan Ellison founder of Annapurna“We are not only committed to our current games offering, but also to expanding our presence in the interactive space as we continue to look for opportunities to take a more integrated approach to linear and interactive storytelling across film, television, games and theater.”“.

Usually, the team that leaves one ship forms another, but in reality there is no idea what will happen to all those creatives. What do you think of this decision?