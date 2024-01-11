London (dpa)

Swedish Sven-Goran Eriksson, former coach of the England national football team, revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer at a very advanced stage, and that in the best-case scenario he only has one year left to live.

British news agency PA Media reported that Eriksson, who coached the England national team for five years before leaving after the 2006 World Cup, stepped down from his most recent position, where he was working as sporting director for the Swedish team Karlstad, 11 months ago due to health problems. .

Ericsson, 75, told BBC Radio: 1” Al-Soudiya: “Everyone can see that I am suffering from a disease that is not good, and everyone assumes that it is cancer, and it is, but I must fight it for as long as possible.”

He added: “I know that in the best case I have about one year left to live, and in the worst case it will be less, or in the best case I assume that the time could be longer. I do not think that the doctors who are treating me can be definitively certain. They cannot set an exact date.” . “It's better not to think about this,” he said. “You have to trick your mind. I can think about this all the time, stay at home, feel miserable, unlucky and so on.”

He added: “It is easy for the matter to end in this situation, but no, look at the positive aspects, and do not bury yourself in sorrows, because this is the biggest setback of all.”

He said: “I was completely healthy, and then I collapsed and lost consciousness, and I ended up in the hospital, and it turned out that I was suffering from cancer. The day before, I was running five kilometers.”

He added: “The disease came out of nowhere, and this makes you shocked, and I do not feel great pain

