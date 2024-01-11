Weather | The weather in the Helsinki region is changing again

The weather in the Helsinki region will once again undergo a drastic change when the biting frosts arrive.

Capital region the weather is turning to freezing again, says Foreca's meteorologist on duty Anna Latvala.

Biting cold will cover the Helsinki region from the end of the week. At the weekend, the weather cools down momentarily, but at the beginning of next week woolen clothes and frost mittens will be used again.

Thursday has started in the capital region in mild weather. In the morning, the temperature was still around zero, but at night, depending on the cloud cover, the temperature can drop to 5-15 degrees below zero.

“During Friday, snowfall will arrive from the northwest and in the Uusimaa area it will snow in places on Friday morning. During the day, the sun may also shine if the cloud cover breaks,” says Latvala.

On Friday, the daytime temperature varies between -5 and -15 degrees below zero. In the evening, the frost can tighten up to -20 degrees in some places.

“Bite-freezing weather can be expected on Friday evening and Saturday night, when there will be occasional biting winds. It makes the temperature feel even colder,” Latvala describes.

Weekend so it starts out cold, but already on Saturday during the day the very cold weather subsides.

The temperature on Saturday will be around minus 4–8 degrees in the Helsinki region.

Sunday's temperature will vary between -5 degrees on both sides, the weather will be cloudy and it will also snow in places.

“In clear weather, it gets colder and in cloudy weather it can be milder,” Latvala repeats.

At the beginning of next week, the weather will freeze again. In clear areas, the frost can intensify to 15–20 degrees. In connection with snowfalls, there is less frost.

“Intermittent snowfall and blowing freezing snow can reduce visibility in traffic. Otherwise, the driving weather should be normal winter,” says Latvala and urges people to be careful in traffic.