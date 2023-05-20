The earth it is home to millions of species and has been the site of human evolution for thousands of years. However, as the Sun continues its life cycle, life on our planet faces an inevitable end.

According to experts, the Sun is currently in the middle of its lifespan and is in the process of expanding and becoming a red giant. As this happens, the Sun’s temperature will rise dramatically, causing the Earth to become uninhabitable.

Scientists estimate that Earth will have about 5 billion more years before the Sun expands enough to engulf our planet. Although it may seem like a long time span, in cosmic terms, it is barely a breath away.

But before the Earth is devoured by the Sun, it is likely that life on our planet has already disappeared.

In about a billion years, the increase in the Sun’s temperature will cause the water in the oceans to evaporate and escape into space, leaving the Earth as an arid and inhospitable desert.

As we approach the end of our planet’s life, it is important that we take steps to preserve and protect the environment.

While it is true that the end of the Earth is inevitable, we still have an opportunity to make a difference and ensure that future generations can enjoy our beautiful planet while they can.

In short, we have about 5 billion years before the Sun devours us, but life on Earth will die out much sooner due to rising solar temperatures.

It is our duty as human beings to protect and preserve the environment while we still can.