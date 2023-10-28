Mary Beard masters the art of threading, writes Manel García in his review of Emperor of Rome, “decisive historical events with spicy and lurid anecdotes through which he sketches a portrait of the archetypal emperor, sometimes highlighting the tyrannical prince like Nero or the philosopher Caesar like Marcus Aurelius, the exemplary military man like Trajan or the transgender Heliogabalus who “she was a prostitute in the palace.” And so it is, the new installment of the historian and queen of the dissemination of classical Rome manages to present us with the great rulers of that time, through data and anecdotes, as human beings made of flesh and blood, although of course, with their virtues and defects. magnified. “Of the almost 30 protagonists of the book, 12 died poisoned or murdered, and where intrigue and betrayal did not lurk, transgression and adultery as a tradition did,” highlights Manel García.

Another featured book of the week is Dolly Parton. An American portraitwhich veteran correspondent Beatriz Navarro, its author, did not want to turn into a typical biography of the famous country singer, but rather a portrait of American society, its glories and miseries, through her life and work. of the artist, as well as a philanthropist and feminist, who attracts the support of the so-called two Americas.

For her part, the Colombian writer Lorena Salazar has published the magnificent novel Maldenina, a crude narrative that seems to include a magnet on each page, as it keeps the reader tied to the story of an abandoned girl lacking emotional ties who seeks life and survives in a hostile environment. Furthermore, experts from Babelia They have reviewed the books this week Keyle the Redheadin a new translation by Acantilado publishing house directly from the Yiddish of another novel by Nobel Prize winner Isaac Bashevis Singer; Shipwrecked of the empire. Border notesa review of the situation in Russia by expert correspondent Pilar Bonet; Anti-Franco youth (1965-1975), by Eugenio del Río, which rescues from oblivion the left-wing formations of the PCE, which played a crucial role in the last years of Francoism and the Transition; and Friendship, homeland of those without a homeland. Unpublished correspondence (1953-1972), the interesting correspondence between the writers María Teresa León, Rafael Alberti and Max Aub.

