05.35 – New hard tire on the rear for Francesco Bagnaia. Instead he insists on the Martin mediums.

05.30 – This is the top 10: Vinales, Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez, Quartararo, Oliveira, Pol Espargarò, Aleix Espargarò, Martin and Marc Marquez. Eleventh Bagnaia.

05.25 – Martin and Bagnaia return to the pits to carry out the comparison with the hard tire after this first run with two medium tyres.

05.20 – Now Martin is the ‘hare’ ahead of Alex Marquez and Fabio Quartararo.

05.15 – Alex Marquez is currently leading the standings in 31.5 seconds, Martin is third, Bagnaia fourth, a pair of medium tires for the title contenders.

05.10 – Green light at the end of the pit lane, FP2 begins, clear skies.

05.00 – Let’s begin our chronicle starting from the results of the tests. Marc Marquez will have to earn access to Q2 by moving from Q1.

MotoGP, Saturday full of events

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it MotoGP fans and welcome to the event dedicated to live news of the qualifications of the Thai Grand Prix of Buriram, sixteenth round of the 2023 world championship. Only one absentee: Alex Rins (Honda LCR), recently operated on for the after-effects of the disastrous crash at Mugello, who will not be replaced by his team.

On Friday the fastest were Jorge Martin (Ducati Prima Pramac), Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) and Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia). With the seventh final time, Bagnaia (Ducati) managed to avoid Q1, to which – among others – Marc Marquez (Honda), Fabio Di Giannanantonio (Ducati Gresini), Joan Mir (Honda) and Enea Bastianini (Ducati) will be condemned ).

These are the times of the Saturday sessions: FP2 5.10-5.40 / Q1 5.50-6.05 / Q2 6.15-6.30 / Sprint 10.00.