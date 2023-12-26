Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Al-Wasl team achieved a major and important victory with a score of 2-1 over Shabab Al-Ahly in the summit that brought the two teams together at the top of the ADNOC Professional League in Round 12. The Emperor was able to excel and expand the difference with the nearest competitor to 5 full points before the long pause for the Asian Cup.

Al-Wasl achieved its third consecutive victory this season against Shabab Al-Ahly in just two months, as it won the first match in the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup with a score of 3-2 in the first leg of the quarter-finals, and returned to win in the second leg with a score of 3-0. Before achieving the third victory in the league with a score of 2-1.

Such cases do not occur often between competing clubs, especially in derby and club matches. The last time Al-Wasl won over Shabab Al-Ahly in 3 or more consecutive matches in the same season dates back to the 2010/2011 season, that is, 13 years ago, when Emperor Al-Waslawi achieved victory in the 2010/2011 season. 4 consecutive matches in the same season, winning the League Cup back and forth with scores of 2-0 and 3-2 respectively. Then he achieved victory in the league with a score of 2-0, and repeated the victory for the fourth time in the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, with a goal.

With this victory, Al-Wasl has faced all the direct competitors for the league title and won in 4 of them, over Al-Sharjah, Al-Ain, Al-Jazira and Shabab Al-Ahly, while it tied in only one with Al-Wahda, knowing that all the matches were outside its stadium except for the Al-Ain match, and this means that the second round will host the most important match. The matches are in Zabeel, which gives additional support from gold lovers.