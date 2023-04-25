Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 1:20 p.m.



Coachella is one of the most anticipated dates for music lovers. Every year in April, thousands of people gather in Indio, California, to listen to some of the most relevant artists on the music scene. Singers such as Harry Styles, The Weekend, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Karol G, Rosalía or Bad Bunny, among others, have passed through the stage of this festival. For this reason, this event has become a real catwalk for ‘celebrities’, famous people and ‘influencers’ who come to enjoy the concerts and leave a record on social networks of their passage through the Californian desert.

The Ferris wheel or the ‘outfits’ of the ‘influencers’, which are characterized by their risky tone and which attract almost all eyes and ‘posts’ on Instagram, are some of the hallmarks of this festival. However, this year the leading role has been taken by a stamp that is not very common: a request for a hand.

With Bad Bunny performing and ‘Ojitos lindos’ in the background, Pau Pérez got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend, the ‘influencer’ Andrea Mengual (@andreiiflu), to marry him. A moment that the couple decided to share through their social networks and in which you can see how Benito’s concert went into the background, since the flashes of the mobiles focused only on them, although for them it seems that the rest of the world does not exist.

At first the young woman seems to believe what is happening when she sees her boyfriend open the box with the engagement ring, however, after saying “yes” they both melt into a tender hug that even moves the rest of the attendees who surround them.

“YES I WANT! I WANT EVERYTHING WITH YOU! », The young woman wrote in the publication, while she assured that it was « the most special day » of her life, « unique and unforgettable ». «Thank you for being the way you are with me, for taking care of me, for always wanting the best for me and for being the only one capable of going 12,000 kilometers to ask for my hand and trusting that I would sing OUR song to be able to do it. I am sure that fate, life and the great love that surrounds us has made this happen », she continued.

But this has not been the only request for a hand that has gone viral in recent days. The @ceciarmy account posted another marriage proposal on Twitter, which this time takes place at the Fair. Surrounded by booths, shawls and sevillanas costumes, the young man surprises his girlfriend by taking a ring out of his pocket and kneeling down to ask her if she wants to spend the rest of her life with him, to which the girl answers yes while the rest of the attendees celebrate.