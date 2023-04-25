The Republican National Committee said, “Biden is so detached from reality that after causing one crisis after another, he sees himself as worthy of four more years.”

And she warned that if he wins, “inflation will continue to skyrocket, crime rates will rise, more fentanyl will cross our open borders (…) and American families will be worse off.”

Biden announces his candidacy

Earlier Tuesday, US President Joe Biden officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election, becoming, at the age of eighty, the oldest candidate to run for a new campaign to the White House.

“Every generation has a moment when they have to stand up for democracy. Stand up for their basic freedoms. I think this is our moment. This is why I’m running for re-election as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s get the job done,” he wrote on Twitter.

Biden’s announcement, in a three-minute video clip, coincided with the fourth anniversary of announcing his candidacy for the White House in 2019.

Biden promised to heal “the soul of the nation.” “We are in a fight for America’s soul, and we still are,” he said. “The question we face is whether in the coming years we will have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or less.”