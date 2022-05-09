Immense joy for Antonio Moriconi and Iulia Sciumè for the birth of little Isabel, their first daughter together: the social announcement

Pink bow at home Antonio Moriconi, former face of Men and Women, and of his partner Iulia Sciumè. The two have in fact announced on their Instagram accounts the birth of little Isabel, their first daughter together. The baby girl has come to crown a love that, although it was recently born, seems more and more pure and profound.

Unforgettable his experience a Men and women. Antonio entered the hearts of millions of viewers in 2018, when he sat on one of the chairs reserved for men and women suitors.

He was linked in particular to the tronista Teresa Langella, who in the end had burned him not choosing it.

It took some time, but in the end the handsome ski instructor and model, originally from Frosinone, has found love and happiness he wanted and certainly deserved.

Credit: iulia.sciume – Instagram

About the beautiful Iulia Sciumè25-year-old student and entrepreneur of Romanian origins, also known for having participated in several television programs related to the Sanremo Festival.

Iulia Sciumè and Antonio Moriconi parents

Credit: iulia.sciume – Instagram

The two have been dating for a while now and a few months ago they announced on social media that it would soon be a little girl has arrived to complete their lives.

Well, that moment so dreamed of for 9 months has arrived and Antonio Moriconi and Iulia Sciumè could not be happier than this. The new mother, accompanying the photography taken in the hospital with little Isabel in her arms, she wrote:

On 3/05/2022 at 16:07 our life changed forever. 🎀 You cannot explain the emotion that you can feel in seeing that little creature come into the world that you have dreamed and imagined for so many months. Now it exists, it’s there, you did it and it’s all yours. Really inexplicable.

Then he continued dedicated sweet words also to her partner, who never left her alone, not even during childbirth.