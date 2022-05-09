The Milanese actress Elena Di Cioccio was offended against Walter Zenga

Elena Di Cioccio, Milanese actress and TV presenter, was sent to trial on charges of defaming the former Inter and National team goalkeeper Walter Zenga. This was decided by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office who signed a decree of direct summons for a post published by her on her Twitter profile on January 29, 2021 and after the denunciation of the former Nerazzurri number one, assisted as a civil party by the lawyer Davide Steccanella.

The offending tweet: “Zenga father talks like a 16-year-old bully to his son who has grown up”

“Zenga father speaks like a 16-year-old bully to his son who has become an adult”, wrote the actress, defended by the lawyer Chiara Magnani and who is accused by the prosecutor Maria Cardellicchio of having offended the “reputation” of the former goalkeeper also for having him. defined, after another insult, “useless” and “father with a hypertrophic ego”. And still on the page followed by 26 thousand people: “You suck as a man and as a father. Shame on you. You’re a mer …”. The trial will begin in front of the single judge of the 10th Milanese criminal section on June 16th