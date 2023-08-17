The Emirati humanitarian team, which is present in the Chadian city of Umm Jaras, distributed 200 heads of cattle to needy families in the city’s Hilla area, in continuation of the team’s humanitarian relief initiatives.

The new initiative aims to provide some of the basic needs of these families. Over the past few days, the humanitarian team has distributed more than 188 food baskets, benefiting more than 1,128 families living in the same area.

The humanitarian team consists of the UAE Aid Coordination Office, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works.

Mr. Ali Obaid Al-Buraiki, Director of the Office for the Coordination of Foreign Aid in Chad, said that the Emirati humanitarian team present in the city of Umm Jares is making continuous efforts to provide the necessary humanitarian needs for the Sudanese refugees in Chad and for the local community, especially the needy families and the most needy groups of patients, children, the elderly and women.

Al-Buraiki thanked the Republic of Chad and its government for the facilities it provided to enable the Emirati team to provide its assistance to the Sudanese refugees and the local community in the city of Um Jers and its environs, stressing that the UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, is committed to providing all forms of food and medical support to the residents of the region to alleviate their suffering.

For his part, Abboud Hashim Badir, Mayor of the city of Umm Jaras, praised the Emirati relief efforts and the touch on the needs of the Sudanese refugees and the local community on the ground, which reflects the keenness of the humanitarian agencies in the UAE to deliver aid to those who deserve it.

He extended his thanks and appreciation to the UAE for its support to the Chadian people by providing relief aid, stressing that the UAE is a country of humanity and these efforts are not strange to it, expressing his hope that the UAE humanitarian team will continue to provide aid to the rest of Chad, especially those that suffer from conditions similar to the city of Umm Djeres. .