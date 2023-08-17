The Brazilian Neymar left European football and was tempted by petrodollars. This week he was announced as a new player for Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, a country that continues to break the market.

The club paid 97 million euros to PSG to have the Brazilian, who followed the path that Cristiano Ronaldo had opened at the beginning of this year, followed by other players such as the French Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté, the Brazilian Fabinho and the Senegalese Sadio Mané, just to name a few names.

Some clauses in Neymar’s contract had already been leaked, such as the payment of 80,000 euros per match won with Al-Hilal or 500,000 euros every time he mentions Saudi Arabia on his social networks.

Now, the Mundo Deportivo newspaper revealed new details of the agreement that took Neymar to Saudi Arabia, including a luxury mansion with 25 rooms to receive his family and friends there.

Neymar’s new house has three saunas and a 40 meter long by 10 meter wide pool. And in the kitchen there is a special request from the Brazilian: a fridge that always has to be stocked with guarana and açai juices.

As the house does not maintain itself, Neymar continued with his requests. The English newspaper The Sun revealed that the Brazilian asked for a chef to accompany the other one who has worked with him for a long time, two people to clean the property and five full-time workers.

Neymar also asked the club to cover all the costs of hotels and restaurants that he visits on his days off and that they made a private plane available for him and his family.

It is known that the former attacker from Santos, Barcelona and PSG has a collection of luxury cars. However, he will not take them to Arabia, so another of his requests has to do with cars.

To begin with, Neymar asked Al-Hilal for three cars: a Lamborghini Huracán, valued at $330,000; an Aston Martin DBX, which costs the same, and a Bentley Continental GP, which costs $330,000. But he also asked for three all-terrain carts. Who is going to drive them? A driver available 24 hours a day, requested by the Brazilian.

Al-Hilal takes advantage of Neymar to recover the investment. In the first hours after the announcement of his signing, more than 10,000 T-shirts with his name were sold. Each one, at 63 euros.

