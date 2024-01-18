The Emirates Red Crescent continued to distribute relief aid, which included food parcels, tents, and winter clothing, to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, which was launched by the UAE to support our Palestinian brothers.

The Crescent Society activated charity kitchens to provide free meals to the displaced from the Gaza Strip, with a total of 100,740 beneficiaries in the Rafah, Khan Yunis, and Central governorates.

The UAE launched the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, on November 5, to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, as an embodiment of the values ​​of solidarity and synergy with the brotherly Palestinian people.