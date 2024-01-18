Der boffinß researchers spent a year examining the results of 7,392 product review queries on Google, Bing and DuckDuckGo, which they described as the first systematic review of the worsening quality of search engine results.

For the study conducted by a group of German scholars, the Google searches they are getting worse day by day, due to the SEO garbage that crowds the internet, produced in particular by the so-called SEO farms, but also by anyone who wants to do business with information on the internet.

Too much rubbish

Too much garbage can kill us

After examining the links obtained, the researchers concluded that those who complain about the worsening of results obtained by Google and other engines is not wrong.

The advent of generative artificial intelligences will lead to a further worsening of the situation, considering the amount of clone content that will begin to crowd the internet even more.

“It can be concluded that higher-ranked pages are on average more optimized, more monetized with affiliate marketing, and show signs of lower text quality,” according to the research. In short, the SEO optimization of the contents would have contributed to the worsening of the texts and it would represent a problem for all search engines. Indeed, according to the study, the more texts follow SEO, the more their quality declines. Since Google favors optimized texts, search results are inevitably worsened.

The study also showed that all search engines are being manipulated by large-scale campaigns of spam of affiliate links. Efforts to combat the phenomenon through search algorithm updates have only had short-term effects. Search engines are losing in the cat-and-mouse game of SEO spam, researchers have concluded.