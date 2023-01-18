More was missing! The dad of Clara Chia Marti He declared for the first time to the media and commented on his daughter’s condition after the song published by Shakira along with Bizarrap. The musical uproar caused by the Colombian issue still has several weeks left at the center of the controversy between the families of the characters involved.

As we know, the subject already exceeds 123 million views on Youtube . The musical composition of the Colombian interpreter has been a success due to the lyrics and the hidden mentions of Gerard Piqué Y the young model and influencer Clara Chia Marti.

What would Clara Chía’s father have said?

Indeed, the reaction has come from the family of Clara Chiawho resides in Barcelonaand specifically by his father, who, through the journalist Mayte Atmelladecided to talk about the daughter’s mood in the space of mediaset “Save me”specialized in matters of the heart.

“The investigative team of this program has also spoken with the father of Clara Chia. Well, Clara Chía’s father is divine, He says that he doesn’t like this type of music at all, that he listens to classical music, and that he’s more into Bach and Vivaldi, and that he doesn’t go to bars. Regarding his daughter, he has told us that he is sure that she is very well, ”said the woman from the press.

Meanwhile, when he was asked about his descendant after the conversation that generated the subject, he only limited himself to saying “that he is very well”.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí arriving at the Christmas party of the ex-soccer player’s company Photo: GTRES

What did he say about Piqué’s family?

“ They don’t care if life is going well or badly, but they ask him to definitely disappear from their lives. They are worried about the trial because they know it will take forever. They even talk about the manipulation that Shakira is exercising against her ex-partner’s family”, they commented on the same “Save me” program about what Gerard’s relatives think about Shakira, with the desire that she go as far as possible and leave your son and his new girlfriend alone, Clara Chia Marti.

What does Shakira currently do?

In a recent publication on her Instagram profile, the Colombian artist tells her followers how proud she is to reach more than 100 million views on your account official youtube with his new song released a few days ago. In the comments, several of her fans applaud having reached the record.

“@bizarrap! 100M on @youtube already? Tell me it’s the fastest song in Spanish to achieve that? I need someone to pinch me to see if it’s true,” she writes in the caption.