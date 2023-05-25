Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

In conjunction with the finals of the Unified Sports League for the UAE Special Olympics in Sports Village 321 on Al Hudayriat Island, Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, and Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of the UAE Special Olympics, signed a memorandum of understanding that will last for a full year to promote and organize a series of events at the level of the UAE. As part of the “Unified Champions Schools Program” of the UAE Special Olympics.

The “Unified Champions Schools Program” is an integrated initiative for schools, starting with kindergarten and ending with university. It aims to enhance the social inclusion of students of determination and develop a school environment characterized by openness and acceptance of difference, using three main elements: unified sports, inclusive youth leadership, and participation. within the school community. This strategy contributes to uniting all students, whether people of determination or others, by using sports in order to achieve social integration and bring about a positive change in students’ behavior.

In turn, the Emirates Foundation supports the “Unified Heroes Schools Program” as a pioneering organization in the field of volunteer work and social impact in the country by implementing an interactive volunteer program that extends over a full year to support and facilitate the holding of “Champions Unified Schools Program” activities throughout the UAE, including my activities Unified Sports and Unified Robotics.

Regarding this strategic partnership, Ahmed Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, said: “The Emirates Foundation has always attached great importance to supporting the activities of the Special Olympics, since it played a pivotal role in the Special Olympics World Games in 2019. Activities to enhance the quality of life of people of determination are at the top of the Foundation’s priorities. ».

For his part, Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of the UAE Special Olympics, said: “We are pleased to cooperate and partner with the Emirates Foundation and its positive role in supporting the march of the programs and activities of the Special Olympics for the next stage, specifically the “Unified Champions Schools Program” and its great importance in promoting community integration in an environment that embraces everyone”.

He added: “The partnership represents an important extension of the Special Olympics’ march and its constant keenness to strengthen fruitful partnerships that are in the interest of our ambitious plans for social inclusion, harnessing all means for people of determination, and promoting a positive pattern of behavior and the quality of services provided to them through an integrated set of initiatives and work to employ sports.” As an active element in our strategy to create an active and influential environment in their lives.”

As a start for this partnership, 92 volunteers dedicated their time and talents to support the finals of the Unified Sports League between May 15 and 16, when 240 students from the Emirates Foundation for School Education, people of determination and others, met to compete over two days in five-a-side football and badminton in the village. Sports 321 in Abu Dhabi.