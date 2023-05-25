Thursday, May 25, 2023, 2:41 p.m.



The leader of the Unión Independiente de Mazarrón, Ginés Campillo, announced that his formation has filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office against the PP candidate Alfonso García “for an alleged attempt to manipulate votes by mail.” This attempt to capture votes would have occurred, according to UIDM, “through an audio message with a deceptive maneuver to seize the vote of the people to whom this popular leader is addressing.” The formation has already transferred these facts to the Electoral Board.

«Let’s see youngsters, I need, I need, your support and your votes, so if you don’t want -because it’s a bitch that can happen to you- that you have to go to the polling stations, have to go as inspector, as president and have to be dirty all day and you want to take off that brown, send me a photo of the DNI or come here to the movistar in a moment and we request a vote by mail and that’s how we have 100% sure, and besides, you help me asshole that’s why suppose you are my friends.” This is the transcript with the words that the popular leader would have pronounced, always according to the UIDM complaint, which has provided the audio to the Prosecutor’s Office.

This complaint comes after the one presented this week by the PP before the Provincial Electoral Board, in which it precisely accused UIDM of an alleged conspiracy in voting by mail. The independents responded with a complaint against the Popular Party because, as they maintained, they presented it “knowing its falsehood.”