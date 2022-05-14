The Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwas extended its highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, on the occasion of the election of the Federal Supreme Council today, His Highness as President of the United Arab Emirates.

His Excellency Allama Abdullah bin Sheikh Al-Mahfouz bin Bayh, Chairman of the Council, said: “We pledge allegiance to His Highness for hearing and obedience for the advancement of this dear country and the service of all humanity, and for it to be the best successor to the best predecessor. A worthy pledge of allegiance to a man who served his country and his nation since his early age with dedication and efficiency alongside the leader, the late founding father. His Highness Sheikh Zayed then loyally and meritoriously supported his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed “may God have mercy on him.” His Highness followed the path of Zayed in the love of his people and keenness on the advancement of his nation and extending the bonds of cooperation on truth and goodness with the entire human family.

He added, “Our pledge of allegiance to His Highness and entrusting the matter of state policy to him is the impenetrable bulwark of our dear homeland in the face of challenges, and it is the guarantee for the continuation of development and prosperity that our state enjoys, praise be to God. His leadership to achieve more progress and prosperity for our dear homeland, which the people of the UAE are proud of the achievements of our wise leadership locally and regionally, asking God Almighty to reconcile His Highness and his brothers the rulers and help them for the good of the country and the servants and to grant them support and reimbursement.