The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority called for the necessity of applying the “Emirates Code” for fire prevention when erecting Ramadan tents, and to ensure the provision of all necessary technical requirements for the safety of tents from fires, the provision of a sufficient number of fire extinguishers, and the use of certified technicians in electrical installations.

The authority formed specialized committees to conduct field tours throughout the holy month of Ramadan, to ensure compliance with safety requirements in Ramadan tents.

Finally, the inspection teams at the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority carried out a field campaign to ensure the application of prevention and safety measures in Ramadan tents, in order to preserve the safety of lives and property, as part of the authority’s strategy and action plans to spread reassurance and safety in society.

Acting Director of the Civil Protection Sector at the Authority, Brigadier General Eng. Jamal Salem Al-Menhali, said that the campaign included motivating the public and urging individuals, institutions and charities to adhere to public safety conditions when erecting Ramadan tents, so that electrical installations conform to technical conditions and specifications, especially electric generators. In order to avoid the risks that may result from any defect that may affect it as a result of its lack of technical integrity.

For his part, the Director of the Civil Protection Department in the Al Ain region, Colonel Nasser Muhammad Al-Dahba Al-Afari, said that the authority’s efforts during the month of Ramadan focus on achieving the highest levels of public safety in all facilities and establishments, especially the Ramadan tents, adding that the large number of activities in the holy month requires raising the degree of safety. Prevention, to enhance public safety.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority called on the owners of Ramadan tents to educate their visitors and workers, and guide them to the best behavior in the event of any emergency.

She stressed the importance of adhering to the procedures and technical specifications by individuals, companies and institutions wishing to establish Ramadan tents, the most prominent of which is the availability of sufficient capacity that meets the conditions for the safety of its occupants, and the prevention of storage inside the tents, or the use of ovens, heaters and cooking stoves inside them, and placing an air-conditioning unit outside the tent connected to a duct. Its length is not less than 1.5 meters, and the lighting lamps must be placed at a distance of not less than 50 cm from the tent fabric.

Protective conditions

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority appealed to those wishing to set up Ramadan tents to include electrical installations inside pipes to protect them, with an automatic electrical circuit breaker attached, and the interior decorations and ornamental fabrics must be treated with materials that slow the spread of flames, resist fire, provide a sufficient number of manual fire extinguishers, and open more From an exit to the fire, and it must be free of any obstructions, and written on it in both Arabic and English (exit).