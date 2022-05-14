Abu Dhabi (WAM)





Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, performed the funeral prayer for the body of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness the honorable Sheikhs of the Al Nahyan family also performed the prayer, and everyone turned to the Lord, the Mighty and Sublime, to bless the deceased of the homeland and the Arab and Islamic nations with his mercy and satisfaction, and to dwell in his spacious gardens, and to honor his home as a reward for what he gave during a life full of giving and work devoted sincerely to serve his people, his country, his nation and work humanity around the world… We ask God Almighty to inspire everyone with patience and solace in this great calamity, and “We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikhs carried the body of the deceased to his final resting place, and he was buried in Al Bateen Cemetery in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, accepts the condolences of their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the Emirates, on the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, today, Saturday, at Al Mushrif Palace.