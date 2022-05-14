Melissa Klug She surprised more than one with everything she told in her Instagram stories, after she shared a box of questions so that she can interact with her fans and learn a little more about her and her life.

The popular “Blanca de Chucuito” was known for her years-long romance with soccer player Jefferson Farfán; However, she was not her only partner and, although she has always been sincere with the people she has had a relationship with, not all of them worked out the way she wanted.

What did Melissa Klug say about her emotional state?

The model Melissa Klug commented on many personal things, but one of the most striking was when a follower asked her: “Have you suffered from anxiety and depression?” Given this, her response was: “Yes, both things, but I have a doctor who has helped me control it for years and I am doing very well.”

Post by Melissa Klug. Photo: Melissa Klug/Instagram

As you can see, mental health is a problem that affects not only those who are behind the cell phone watching content, but also the people you see in front of television cameras with a smile on their face.

Melissa Klug recognizes what her worst flaws are

The influencer Melissa Klug talked about her personal affairs, her relationship with her children, her closest friends, among many other things. Her followers were not left with any doubts and asked her what her worst flaws were.

Post by Melissa Klug. Photo: Melissa Klug/Instagram

“Renegana, I lose patience very quickly, I am very trusting, proud, I do not forget or forgive the people who hurt me ”, was the detailed response of the model.

Melissa Klug on being a mother again: “My body, my decision”

At the end of April, Melissa Klug revealed on the program “D’ Mañana” that she had started fertility treatment to have a baby with Jesús Barco. However, the happy news was not immune to criticism on social networks. However, the ‘White from Chucuito’ He went out to answer his detractors.