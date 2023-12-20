Kuwait (Al-Ittihad)

The Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, affirmed the continuation of the state’s pioneering approach with brotherly and friendly countries on various issues and topics of common interest, and the preservation of Gulf, regional and international commitments.

Yesterday morning, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber took the constitutional oath before the Kuwaiti National Assembly, thus becoming the 17th Emir of the state from the Al-Sabah family.

The Emir of Kuwait said in his speech after taking the constitutional oath before the National Assembly: “There are national entitlements that must be carried out by the legislative and executive authorities for the benefit of the nation and the citizens. Therefore, we did not see any change or correction of the course. Rather, the matter went further than that when the legislative and executive authorities cooperated and met.” “They spoke against harming the interests of the country and its people.”

Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber added: “What happened in terms of appointments and transfers in some jobs and positions, which are not consistent with the simplest standards of justice and fairness, and what also happened in the citizenship file in terms of changing the Kuwaiti identity, and what happened in the amnesty file and the repercussions that resulted from it, and what happened in the race for a response file.” Considering its approval is the best witness and evidence of the extent of harm to the country’s interests and national gains.”

The Emir of Kuwait continued, “And what increases the sadness and pain is the silence of members of the legislative and executive authorities regarding this programmed absurdity of these files and others, which gave them the status of legitimacy, as if this silence had become a deal to exchange interests and benefits between the two authorities at the expense of the interests of the nation and the citizens,” directing the halt of appointment, promotion, and transfer decisions. The assignment will be for a specified period and the rest of the other files will be dealt with later in a way that achieves the country’s best interests.

Sheikh Mishal said: “We warned on many occasions that crises, challenges and dangers surround us and that wisdom requires us to realize the greatness and magnitude of responsibility and adhere to national unity, which is the guarantee of survival after God. What we must do today as we pass through a delicate historical stage is the necessity of reviewing our current reality in all its aspects, especially the aspects.” security, economic and livelihood.”

The Emir of Kuwait concluded his speech by saying: “Based on the responsibility and integrity of governance, we, as political leadership, must be close to everyone. We hear, see, and follow everything that happens in terms of the course of affairs and events, stressing the importance of follow-up, responsible monitoring, objective accountability, and serious accountability within the framework of the constitution and the law for Negligence, negligence, and tampering with the interests of the nation and the citizens…so follow with God’s blessing and success, and we are always with you on the promise and covenant that we made to ourselves, remaining righteous, and by the great oath, loyal to the nation and the citizens.”

The Kuwaiti government submitted its resignation to the country’s Emir, Sheikh Mishal, shortly after he was sworn in, and the Emir later accepted the resignation, according to the official agency.

The Kuwait News Agency said that the government will continue as a caretaker government until a new one is formed.

The agency’s report stated that “an Amiri order was issued to accept the resignation of the Prime Minister and the ministers, and each of them will continue to conduct urgent matters of the affairs of his position until the new ministry is formed.”