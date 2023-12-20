Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

A security source announced that the “Ain al-Assad” base, where the international coalition forces are located, in Anbar Governorate, western Iraq, was targeted by a number of missiles at dawn yesterday.

The source confirmed that the “Ain al-Assad” base, where the international coalition forces are stationed in Anbar Governorate, was bombed by two missiles from an unknown area, pointing out that the two missiles fell near the base’s vicinity.

The source added that the bombing did not result in any human or material casualties, while the American forces stationed at the base activated the defense system to repel any possible attack, indicating that the American forces completely closed the base building, which includes buildings belonging to the security forces, and prevented the movement of their forces while warplanes flew over. And a march over the base building.

Military bases that include international coalition forces and American forces in Iraq are subjected to continuous bombardment from time to time, sometimes with drones and sometimes with guided missiles.

In a separate context, the Local Election Commission announced yesterday that the total number of complaints it received regarding private voting and public voting reached 118 complaints.

Commission spokeswoman, Jumana Al-Ghalai, explained that “these complaints were divided into 55 complaints for private voting and 63 complaints for public voting.”