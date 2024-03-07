The United States Government enables a series of telephone numbers to those who immigrants can call in case of emergency who meet the requirements to obtain a residence card to work or live legally.

From health emergencies to information about city traffic, the numbers provided by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) allow immigrants in legal status to communicate to address needs. In addition, you can also call certain numbers that will provide information regarding the State or locality in which you reside.

Thus, The numbers established by the United States to call in case of emergency are the following:

For contact emergency servicesyou must call 911. For information related to traffic and weather in the region in which you reside, you must dial 511. To inquire about the cleaning and security servicesthe established number is 311. If you would like information about the attention to emergency housing and food servicesyou must dial 211. In case you want to contact Uscis, the number is 1-800-375-5283. The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has the number 202-282-8000. To contact the Social Security Administration (SSA) you should call 1-800-772-1213. The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has a telephone number of 1-877-696-6775. To speak with representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), you should call 202-708-1112.

You can contact emergency services by dialing the numbers established by the Government. Photo:iStock Share

How do emergency appointments work in the United States?

Beyond the numbers mentioned above, the United States Government implements emergency appointments for exceptional cases that require urgent treatment.

According to the information available on the official website of the US Department of State, the first case considered is if a family member dies, is injured in an accident, or suffers a serious illness in US territory. Additionally, if the visa applicant, or a child of the applicant, needs urgent medical treatment, she can make an appointment via telephone. You can also do so if an unforeseen need arises to travel to the United States for work purposes.

Another case in which you can request an emergency appointment is if you need to make an unforeseen visit to that country for reasons of cultural, political, journalistic, sports or economic relevance.

Lastly, for students, you may apply if the student or exchange visa applicant whose I-20 or DS-2019 has a start date prior to the first available visa appointment.