Gem Palacethe best-known tiktoker under the name of Esperansa Grasiapassed a embarrassing moment in a hospitalaccompanied by her father, as she told in Martinez and brothers during Wednesday night.

“My father has something that makes me nervous, although I love him very much,” she introduced the story, since he was the one who accompanied her to the hospital. There he had to take a urine test.

The guest explained that she couldn’t pee, especially with the pressure of having to do it. “I had a soda in small gulps and a bottle of water, and I went into the bathroom,” he explained. That’s when he managed to fill the bottle.

“My father started to hurry knocking on the door because the doctor had to leave,” he recalled. “So to pull up my pants in a hurry, I left the bottle on top of the dryer that was slightly curved,” he laughed when he told it.

He hit the object, causing the can with urine inside to fall: “It fell all over me, filling me completely with piss“. The situation was more embarrassing when the internship boys came in. “They were all very handsome and they recognized me from Tiktok,” he said.

“Didn’t they give you a lid to put on the jar?” he asked, surprised. Santi Millanwho also attended as a guest. “Yes, but I didn’t put the lid on it, because that’s who I am.“lamented the young woman, while laughing at the situation.