The match between Atlético Bucaramanga and Boyacá Chicó, which was played this Monday at the Alfonso López stadium behind closed doors, had few emotions and showed why both teams are outside the top eight.

The game, which was also marked by a controversial arbitration by Luis Delgado, was decided in replacement time, when CArlos Henao scored the winning goal for those led by Jorge Ramoa.

The victory leaves Bucaramanga with a distant mathematical option of qualifying for the home runs, while Boyacá Chicó lost an opportunity to add to continue in the fight for an international spot through reclassification.

The scandalous action of Jefferson Mena against Wílmar Cruz

The game left an embarrassing tackle by Jefferson Mena, Bucaramanga’s central defender, on Wílmar Cruz, Boyacá Chicó forward.

In the 77th minute, when the game was 0-0, in a dispute for the ball, Mena put a finger between Cruz’s buttocks, who immediately winced.

The play was detected by the VAR, which immediately notified Delgado. The referee sent off the Bucaramanga defender.

